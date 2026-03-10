Pat Butler Elementary Presents Willy Wonka Musical This Week 03.10.2026

Press Release Pat Butler Elementary Presents Willy Wonka

Students from Pat Butler elementary will take to the stage this week for a magical production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka.

Show-times are March 12th and 13th at 6 pm. This production will feature sixty-seven students from Pat Butler elementary, with lively songs, colorful costumes, energetic dance routines, and Charlie Bucket’s whimsical adventure through Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

Christina Tavarez, Paso Robles school district theater coach said “this production is about building confidence, teamwork, and creativity.”

Tickets are 10 dollars each, and the performance will be held at Pat Butler elementary.