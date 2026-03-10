Paso Robles City Council Votes to Advance FAA Spaceport License Process 03.10.2026

The Paso Robles city council voted unanimously to advance to the next phase of the city’s spaceport and technology corridor initiative.

On March 4th, the city council held a joint session with the airport commission to discuss the next steps in obtaining a spaceport license, as well as an evaluation of the project’s readiness. The city council says the work completed to date provides “a strong foundation for advancing the project.”

The city has received support from congressman Jimmy Panetta, state senator John Laird, state assembly member Dawn Addis, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, county supervisor Heather Moreno, and interest from NASA’s Ames research center.

City staff anticipates releasing the request for proposals in the near future for city council approval.