Convicted murder Paul Flores is going to appeal his conviction of murdering Kristin Smart 26 years ago. It’s the 11th time Flores has tried to restart legal proceedings in the case.

His defense attorney filed for a mistrial nine times before Flores was convicted.

Then he filed a motion for a new trial before Flores was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

This time, Flores has a new attorney.

Flores is now being represented by a court appointed attorney, Soloman Wollack.