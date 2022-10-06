Paul & Ruben Flores Trial 10.06.2022

In Salinas, the fate of Paul and Ruben Flores is now in the hands of the jury. The final round of closing arguments in the murder of Kristin Smart concluded yesterday. Each suspect has his own trial. Each trial has its own jury.

Paul Flores jury began deliberations Tuesday. Yesterday, closing arguments wrapped up in the trial of Ruben Flores, the father.

So, his jury is also deliberating his guilt or innocence.

Kristin Smart disappeared after a party just off the Cal Poly campus. She left the party with Paul Flores on that night 26 years ago. Her body has never been found.