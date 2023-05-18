Peace Officers Memorial 05.18.2023

Several hundred people attended the Peace Officers Memorial in Paso Robles Wednesday morning.

The annual event is held in a different city each year in San Luis Obispo County. An officer read the names of eight Peace Officers who died in the line of duty in California in 2022. The closest was Officer Jorge David Alvarao Jr. of Salinas.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson says it’s a grim reminder of the number of police officers and sheriffs deputies who were killed in the line of duty last year.

A number of local elected officials attended the event including Supervisor John Peschong and Paso Robles City Council Members John Hamon and Chris Bausch.