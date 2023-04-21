Penny Rappa Obituary 04.21.2023

An obituary today for a remarkable woman who passed away back on Christmas day.

Penny Rappa served as a city councilwoman in San Luis Obispo back in the 70’s and 80s. But she also served as a planning commissioner for the city and county. And she served in quite a number of organizations including Habitat for Humanity and the SLO Downtown Neighborhood Association. She was also a docent at Jack House Gardens.

Penny Rappa played an unintended role in gerrymandering history of San Luis Obispo county. Democrats who wanted to keep her off the board of supervisors drew a line around her house to prevent her from being in a supervisors district. I talked with her about it at the Jack House years later, and she admitted it surprised her. Because of her common sense and quick wit, she was adored by both democrats and republicans.

A celebration of life for Penny Rappa will be held May seventh at the Jack House.

Penny Rappa died last Christmas day at the age of 77.