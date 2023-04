The Bearcat baseball team hosting San Luis Obispo for a double header tomorrow.

The games tomorrow afternoon at Paso Robles high school will be played at 1 and 4.

The Atascadero Greyhounds play at Morro Bay this afternoon. Then the Greyhounds host Pioneer Valley for a double header tomorrow, 11 and 2.

The Greyhounds are 8-1 in conference. 18 and 4 over all, but the Panthers of Pioneer Valley are good. That could be big series tomorrow at Atascadero high school.