People’s Self Help Housing Apps Open For San Miguel Residents 12.04.2024

Applications are now open for People’s Self Help Housing in San Miguel.

The due date is Monday, December 16th at 5 pm. The development will see the construction of 14 single-story homes located at the end of N street, south of 11th street.

Applicants must work at least 40 hours per week, with around 20 on weekends, to help build the homes. Other requirements include an annual household income of at least 55 thousand dollars, good credit and rental history, and be a U.S. citizen.

Families will be notified starting December 23rd if they have won the lottery draft.

The intake form can be found at the people’s self help housing website: PSHHC.org.