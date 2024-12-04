Paso Council Approves 1st Reading For Termination of Employee Parking Program 12.04.2024

In last night’s Paso Robles city council meeting, council discussed whether the city would pursue the low-cost employee parking lot program, or eliminate it by January 1, 2025.

A potential low cost decal program was found by staff, but enforcement would require a full or part time employee. In addition, there would be no penalties for employees parking on the street. The cost of the program would also exceed its expected revenues.

After discussion, council voted to approve the first reading of an ordinance to delete the section of the municipal code regarding employee parking permits.

The second reading will appear in the next council meeting.