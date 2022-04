Another, familiar name in the obituary column. Nikki Persoff died in San Luis Tuesday.

Persoff acted in dozens of movies and TV shows, he moved to Cambria in 1999.

Back in 1954, Persoff played the role of a cab driver in the film “On The Water Front.”

He acted in over one hundred films and TV shows from the Untouchables to Twilight Zone.

Nikki Persoff dead at the age of 102.