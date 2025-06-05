PG&E Power Outage Affects Atascadero Area 6.05.2025

A PG&E power outage struck the Atascadero area yesterday afternoon, affecting nearly three thousand customers.

The outage was first reported around 2:02 pm, and affected customers on either side of the US 101, from highway 41 to just outside of Templeton.

Atascadero police say Olmeda avenue was closed between traffic way and Rosario avenue during the outage from a downed power line. Power was eventually restored fully to customers later in the evening.

The cause of the downed power line is still under investigation.