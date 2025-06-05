Public Works to Install New Striping & Rumble Strips on Various No Co Roads 6.05.2025

County public works announced they will begin the installment of centerline striping and rumble strips on various roads starting June 9th.

Work will begin here in the north county on parts of Geneseo road before advancing towards El Pomar, La Panza, Adelaida, and Peachy Canyon roads. Work will then move to the south county to improve Pomeroy and Oso Flaco road.

Public works says traffic control will be in place, which may cause delays of up to 10 minutes during construction.

Work will extend through the end of June 2025.