A PG&E power outage has affected the Creston & highway 229 area this morning.

The outage affected at least 500 customers, and potentially up to 5000.

Affected areas included Creston, highway 41 from just outside of Atascadero to La Ponza road & highway 58, and highway 229 down to highway 58.

Power was eventually restored at around 9 am.

This outage was unplanned, and no cause is currently listed.