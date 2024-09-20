Students Shelter in Place @ Nipomo High School Following a Threat 9.20.2024

Yesterday morning, Nipomo high school received threats from an unknown source, causing the school to initiate a lockdown and shelter its students in place.

A release by the sheriff’s office says the threat was “general,” and not aimed to one particular individual. Sheriff deputies arrived with k9’s and began searching the school, as well as the nearby new tech high school, for any potential threats.

Law enforcement officers eventually determined there was no credible threat to the school, and the lockdown was later lifted.

The investigation to this incident, however, is still ongoing.