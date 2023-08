Three thousand PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo were without power yesterday for several hours.

PG&E’s outage map showed most of the outage affected much of Cal Poly and the north side along highway 101 to Santa Margarita.

The outage began at around 5 in the evening, and was restored several hours later.

The outage was likely caused by PG&E’s enhanced powerline safety settings, turning power off in a tenth of a second if an object strikes a power line.