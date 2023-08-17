San Luis Coastal School Board Fires Teacher 8.17.2023

The San Luis Coastal unified school district voted unanimously to fire San Luis Obispo high school teacher Jeffrey Brandow in a closed meeting on Tuesday.

Brandow has been placed on paid leave since March, about five months after the school district learned of sexual harassment complaints made by a student against him.

The initial investigation of Brandow led to the discovery of other allegations made against him years prior, such as a KSBY employee issuing a restraining order against Brandow in 2018.

The school board’s vote was to place Brandow on permanent unpaid leave, to which Brandow has 30 days to appeal the decision.