A PG&E power outage struck the area west of Paso Robles yesterday morning.

The outage began at around 7:20 am, affecting customers in western Paso Robles and to the lake Nacimiento area. Power was eventually restored near the afternoon hours.

PG&E has not confirmed the cause of the outage, but a vegetation fire was sparked by a downed power line that same morning near 3100 Nacimiento Lake drive. The fire spread to around half an acre before being extinguished.