New Highway 46/41 Interchange To Open Thursday – 6.12.2025

A new landmark interchange will open at the Cholame “Wye” today.

Caltrans celebrated the completion of this interchange, with state and local officials present, at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new interchange includes a flyover ramp to allow for travelers to safely transition from eastbound highway 46 to northbound highway 41. The ramp also includes transition ramps to westbound or eastbound highway 46.

Eastbound lanes are still under construction for the 46, and westbound travelers will still encounter two-way traffic on the westbound lanes near the interchange until the eastbound lanes are complete.