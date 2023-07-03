PG&E Power Outages Continue in SLO County 07.03.2023

A PG&E power outage swept San Luis Obispo county this weekend; on Saturday more than 2 thousand customers were without power for several hours, with at least 1700 in Atascadero.

This is the second power outage in San Luis Obispo county in less than a week; the first was reported to affect over seven thousand north county PG&E customers on Wednesday.

PG&E says these outages are a result of enhanced safety settings turned on due to increased wildfire risks.

The power lines shut off in less than a tenth of a second if hit by an object, but PG&E’s infographic also says the power demand during hot summer weather can overload electrical equipment.