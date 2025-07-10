PG&E Project Seeks To Improve Safety & Reliability in Templeton Area 7.10.2025

PG&E announced they are working to reduce fire risks and improve the reliability of its grid for more than 5,100 customers in north San Luis Obispo county.

This is being done through a consolidation effort by PG&E, tackling hundreds of upgrades and dozens of different projects at once in a strategy they call “megabundling.” This strategy, according to PG&E, groups upgrades into one large, coordinated effort, such as replacing cross arms, poles, and wire tightening.

Recently PG&E crews worked in santa margarita to accomplish two weeks worth of projects in just two days. This megabundling is expected to reduce outages by about 50%, and cut execution costs by 20%.

PG&E says the project for the Templeton 2113 area, consisting of Creston, Santa Margarita, Pozo, and Atascadero, is expected to finish in October 2025.