Sound Off – Thu 07/10/2025 – Ross Porter & Jerry McMillian

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Paso Robles firefighter Ross Porter talking about fire issues in Paso Robles including home hardening, reverse 911 and go bags.

*Madre Fire Public Information Officers Jerry McMillian to discuss the Madre Fire including why it was growing at 20,000 acres a day, then 300 acres a day, and what is expected over the next few days.