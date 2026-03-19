PG&E Says Thousands of Eligible Low-Income Assistance Customers Are Not Enrolled 03.19.2026





PG&E says thousands of central coast residents qualify for their low-income assistance programs, but are not enrolled.

The programs include California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE), and Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA). Care provides eligible customers with a monthly discount of 20% or more on gas and electricity bills, and FERA provides a monthly discount of 18% on electric bills for households with three or more people.

PG&E says in San Luis Obispo county alone, over 8,700 customers are eligible for FERA, and only 686 are enrolled. And for CARE, as many as 30 thousand residents are eligible, with 17 thousand enrolled.

For more information and guidelines on the eligibility requirements of each program, you can go to: pge.com.