Paso Robles Teacher Receives 2026 Special Education Impact Award 03.19.2026



03-18-26 Paso Robles Teacher Megan Wortman Receives 2026 Special Education Impact Award

The Paso Robles joint unified school district has announced that one of its teachers has become the recipient of the 2026 special education impact award by the San Luis Obispo county special education local plan area.

The award recognizes individuals across San Luis Obispo county who demonstrate exceptional dedication, innovative teaching practices, and a strong commitment to supporting students in special education, according to the district.

The recipient of the 2026 award is Megan Wortman, who will be recognized at the Paso Robles school board meeting on April 28th.

“We are incredibly proud of Megan and the care, expertise, and passion she brings her students each day,” PRJUSD special education director, Stephanie Schofield said. “Her work reflects the very best of what we strive to provide for all learners in Paso Robles.”