PG&E to Conduct Helicopter Patrols For Wildfire Safety 07.31.2023

Starting today, PG&E will be conducting aerial patrols of San Luis Obispo county as part of the company’s vegetation management program.

The patrols will allow crews to identify hazard trees, typically dead or dying trees, that pose a safety risk along distribution lines within high fire-threat districts. The patrols will run for several days in the north county and eastern San Luis Obispo county. The patrols will fly to and from the Paso Robles municipal airport between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm depending on weather conditions.

Community members may notice low flying helicopters, including areas where livestock are present. And if determined necessary by a spotter, PG&E will send ground crews to conduct further inspections.