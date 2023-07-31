Newsom Appoints 2 New Superior Court Judges for SLO Co 07.31.2023

Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed two new judges to the superior court of San Luis Obispo county.

First is deputy district attorney Teindell Seiler. Seiler is a Templeton high school and Stanford university graduate. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in English and political science in 2005, and a juris doctor in 2008. She has served as deputy district attorney in San Luis Obispo from 2009 to 2011. She has also assisted with litigation in the People v. Paul Flores trial.

The second will be judge Michael Kelley of San Luis Obispo county, who has served as a judge at the Los Angeles county superior court since 2018. Kelley earned a juris doctor degree from Yale law school, and is filling a vacancy created by the retirement of judge Charles Crandall.