PG&E Utility Scam Warning 7.07.2025

PG&E is warning customers across the Central Coast about a rise in utility scams, with nearly 200 cases reported in just the last six months across San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties.

So far, in 2025, more than 10,000 customers have reported scam attempts, with total reported losses exceeding $190,000, though the actual amount is likely higher.

Scammers typically pose as PG&E representatives, threatening immediate service shutoff unless payment is made through prepaid cards or digital apps. PG&E reminds customers that they will never demand urgent payments or request financial information over the phone, and urges anyone who receives a call that feels suspicious to hang up, log in to their PG&E account directly, or call 1-800-500-SCAM.