Supervisors Considering Contract For San Simeon CSD Analysis 7.07.2025

Tuesday, the county board of supervisors will discuss the next step in the dissolution of the San Simeon Community Services District.

First formed in 1961, the San Simeon CSD submitted an application for dissolution on May 2, 2024 to the San Luis Obispo Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO). LAFCO reviewed the application, and found that it was incomplete and not sufficient for filing. The application is on hold until several items requested by LAFCO are submitted.

LAFCO has also requested a comprehensive analysis of the CSD’s dissolution, including a consideration of existing and future governance structures and services. The board of supervisors posted a request for proposals (RFP) for a comprehensive analysis, and received a response from NBS governance finance group.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the board will consider approving a contract with NBS, totaling around 238 thousand dollars.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or watch online.