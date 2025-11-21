PG&E Warns of Holiday Scams 11.21.2025

PG&E is warning the public to be aware and alert of utility scams this holiday season.

PG&E says that the holiday season is “a scammer’s favorite time of year.” The release by PG&E says scammers target PG&E customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and focus their efforts during busy hours to prey on a sense of urgency.

Scammers try to “pressure customers by threatening immediate disconnection of your utility service if immediate payment is not made,” said Matt Foley, lead scam investigator for PG&E. He also said PG&E will never contact you for the first time within an hour of service disconnection, and never request payment by a pre-paid debit card, or through services like Zelle or Venmo.

PG&E advises customers to slow down if they receive a call threatening disconnection – hang up, and contact PG&E directly. They also encourage customers to report the scam immediately by calling 1-833-500-SCAM, and by contacting local law enforcement.