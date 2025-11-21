SLO PD Arrest Man For Offering to Sell Narcotics to Teenagers, Sexual Assault 11.21.2025

The San Luis Obispo police department conducted an investigation into a juvenile patient disclosing they were inappropriately contacted by an adult male.

The juvenile alleged that the adult provided narcotics to them, and arranged to meet with them with the intent to commit a lewd act. The SLO PD detective bureau assumed the investigation, which led to the arrest of 21-year-old Arturo Rodriguez Reyna.

The SLO PD says Reyna actively contacted several girls under the age of 16 through text messages and social media, offering to sell them narcotics, and even attempted to sexually assault one of these victims. Reyna’s residence was searched November 19, 2025. They found both evidence related to the crime, and an unregistered, illegally modified AR-15-style rifle.

Reyna was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on multiple charges, including arranging to meet with a minor with the intent to commit a lewd act.