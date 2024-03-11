Pile Burns Near Cambria, Highway 1, Pozo & Santa Margarita This Week 03.11.2024

Shooting Paso near Sherwood Park 08MAR2024

Cal Fire announced that pile burns will be taking place in San Luis Obispo county this week.

50 piles of french broom brush will be burned near Burton drive and highway 1 in Cambria, another will take place near Reservoir Canyon road and highway 101 in San Luis Obispo, and two more burns will be taking place north of Pozo and west of Santa Margarita.

Burns are expected to begin each day at 9:30 am and conclude by 4 pm. Smoke may be visible in nearby areas.