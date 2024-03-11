Man Shot in Paso Robles on Friday Night 03.11.2024

Shooting Paso near Sherwood Park 08MAR2024

The Paso Robles police department released a statement of a shooting that took place Friday night.

The release says that police received multiple calls at around 9:17 pm, reporting shots fired near Sherwood Park in Paso Robles. Police arrived and found an adult male who had suffered a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg, the release said.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was released after receiving treatment. The current investigation indicates that the shooting may have resulted from a physical altercation between the victim and a group of men in the park.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles police department.