Pilot Spots UFO 2.25.2021

A pilot flying an American Airlines jetliner from Cincinnati to Phoenix radioed Sunday afternoon that he saw a UFO fly over his aircraft.

American Airlines confirmed the radio transmission is authentic, but did not give any further comment on the possible alien encounter. They suggest that anyone with further questions contact the FBI.

Flight 2292 was flying at 37,000 feet elevation at the time of the sighting. The Albuquerque center did not respond because local air traffic interfered. The flight landed safely in Phoenix.

A public affairs officer at White Sands missile range said that the range was not testing anything on Sunday. He told Fox News, “We have no idea what it could have been or if anything similar has been sighted in that area before.

In February 2018, two pilots separately encountered an object beaming light at roughly 50,000 feet elevation in eastern Arizona.

Between 2014 and 2015, navy pilots encountered numerous UFO’s traveling at hyper-sonic speeds up to 30,000 feet elevation. That’s according to the New York Times.