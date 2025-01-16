Pismo Beach Man Poses as Rideshare Driver, Assaults Woman Near Cal Poly 1.16.2025

29-year-old Angel Munoz Quintana of Pismo Beach was arrested by San Luis Obispo police officers yesterday for alleged kidnapping and assault.

A release by the police department says a college-aged female reported that she was assaulted by a male who was posing as a Rideshare App driver.

Police say they also discovered another woman who had contact with the suspect over the weekend, saying that she was held against her will in the suspects’ vehicle, but not assaulted.

Police identified Quintana as the suspect and his vehicle, and arrested him earlier this week for felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, oral copulation by use of force, and felony assault with the intent to commit rape.