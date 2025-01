Paso Robles city councilmember Steve Gregory will be holding a series of informal meetings and office hours starting February 2025.

These meetings will all take place on the following Wednesdays from 9 to 10:30 am: February 26th, March 26th, and April 23rd.

The February and April meetings will take place at Just Baked, 725 12th street, and the March meeting will be held at H. Cheval Coffee, 840 11th street.

Steve Gregory thanks fellow councilmember Kris Beal for putting this idea forward.