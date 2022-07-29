Pismo Beach Officer Resigns 07.29.2022

A Pismo Beach police sergeant resigns after an investigation to on-duty sexual activity. Adrian Souza had been on the force for about 14 years. He served as a sergeant for three years.

He had an affair with a local journalist after stopping her for not wearing a seat-belt. They had a relationship for about a year. The woman has not been identified.

After a three month investigation, Souza was sent a notice of termination on May 25th. He resigned June 10th.

Souza has not been charged with a crime.