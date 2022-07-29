Other Stories This Friday 07.29.2022

A bicyclist killed in Grover Beach Wednesday night. Around 10:20 that night, a 29-year-old Arroyo Grande man traveling on an electric

bike rode into the path of a fire truck that was returning to the fire station. The man died later at a local hospital.

Covid cases down in San Luis Obispo county. The health department says seven more county residents with covid have died, although they don’t say what other ailments afflicted the victims. All seven were over the age of 50.

Blossom-the-dog is back home with her family after getting stolen from the San Luis Obispo county animal services. Two people arrested for allegedly stealing the dog. While waiting for her family to pick her up, the golden retriever relaxed in the sheriff’s office with dispatchers and deputies. One deputy called blossom a “welcome guest” at the sheriff’s office.