Planting Ordinance Hearing 02.07.2023

This morning, the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors will conduct a public hearing on the rescinding of the planting ordinance. That’s the ordinance which was developed by supervisor Debbie Arnold. The ordinance would guarantee 25 acre feet of water per year for small family farms and ranches.

Bruce Gibson set the hearing for 9:00 this morning at the county government center, rather than 1:30 this afternoon, which was planned originally.

The supervisors move to rescind the planting ordinance is one of several dramatic reversals by the newly elected progressive supervisors.

Mike Brown of COLAB tells KPRL it’s a part of a “blitzkrieg” by the new progressive majority on the board.

The hearing to rescind the planting ordinance begins at nine this morning at the county supervisors chambers at the Katcho building in San Luis Obispo.