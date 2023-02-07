Packed House at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero 02.07.2023

A packed house at republican headquarters in Atascadero last night to hear three speakers. A US senate candidate, Paso Robles school board candidate, and Mike Brown of COLAB all spoke.

Kenny Enny talked about the state of affairs with the Paso Robles school district. He said academy proficiency has fallen dramatically. He says nationally, students are only 49% proficient in math. In California it’s 39%. In Paso Robles school district, it’s 29%.

Kenny Enny was appointed to the board by the previous school board. Then, he was removed after district staffer Carey Alvord circulated petitions to have him taken off the board. The district is now conducting a $500 thousand dollar election to fill that vacant seat. The ballots will be mailed out next month.

Incidentally, Carey Alvord is speaking this Thursday at Cal Poly in a seminar on social justice. She will be speak about white privilege. She’s a staffer in the Paso Robles school district.

Also speaking last night in Atascadero, Denice Gary-Pandol, who is running for the US senate seat currently held by Diane Fienstein. Denice will be our guest on Sound Off Thursday afternoon.