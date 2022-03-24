Pool at High School 03.24.2022

Late Tuesday night, the Paso Robles school board voted unanimously to hire an architect to develop plans for a modified aquatic complex at the high school.

It’s an important step, however, people are cautioned that this does not guarantee that a pool will be built at Paso Robles high school.

The process to build a pool, if the school board continues down this patch, will be to look at the architects plan, consider the costs, and then approve the plan and move forward. It involves several steps.

One issue which the grand jury illuminated, the lack of cooperation between the school district, the city and Swim Paso.

Many school districts have a symbiotic relationship with the city. The city rec department builds the pool on school property, and the school gets first right of refusal on use of the pool. That’s why the muni pool was built several decades ago at Flamson. It’s a common cooperative effort, but for some reason, the stakeholders are not cooperating in Paso Robles.