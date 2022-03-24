Drug Addiction & Jail 03.24.2022

One of the big issues surround the homeless problem in the north county and through the state is drug addiction.

San Luis Obispo county sheriff Ian Parkinson says that it used to be, when people were arrested they got put in jail, and that’s often where they realized they needed to change their lives. But laws have changed so drug addicts and criminals aren’t sent to jail as often.

The sheriff says overdose deaths are increasing exponentially in the county, but he does see a change in the attitudes of many citizens toward a greater appreciation for law enforcement.