Poolowski 09.28.2022

The Paso Robles school board moves forward on plans for a scaled down swimming pool at the high school. The pool will be 25 yards by 38 meters. Chief financial officer Brad Pawlowski tells the board last night, the district has enough money to build the pool.

Pawlowski says the district will enter into a lease-lease back arrangement with Harris Construction. They were selected from about eight applicants.

The board voted unanimously to approve with a small crowd of pool supporters in the audience.

So the Paso Robles school board is moving forward with Harris Construction to develop plans for a swimming pool at Paso Robles high school. Some said the pool should be named after Brad, the chief financial officer, Call it ,“The Poolowski”.