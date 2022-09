Paso Robles Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on 23rd street near Park Street.

The call came in around 7:25 Tuesday evening.

Fire trucks lined 23rd street and police blocked 23rd off at Spring, behind Caesar’s Pizza while fire crews investigated the structure fire.

It appeared the fire was located in a mobile home on 23rd just west of Park Street.

No injuries reported in the incident Tuesday night, but a German Shepherd dog died in the fire.