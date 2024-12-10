PR Main Street Association Collecting Feedback on Employee Parking Repeal 12.10.2024

Paso Robles Main Street Association is collecting feedback regarding the city council’s decision to terminate the employee parking lots.

The first reading of an ordinance to revert the parking lots back to free public parking was made in its prior meeting, and the second reading will appear on the next agenda, December 17th.

City council will give the public the opportunity to speak out against reverting the employee parking lot program.

Main Street Association will present the feedback regarding the employee parking lot program at the next city council meeting.

You can visit or contact the Paso Robles Main Street Association office for more information.