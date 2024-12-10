Paso Vine Street Victorian Showcase Coming December 14th – 12.10.2024

The 38th Annual Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase returns to Paso Robles this Saturday, December 14th from 6 to 9 pm.

On Vine street from 8th to 21st streets, enjoy a festive environment of beautiful Victorian homes decorated with the Christmas spirit. See Santa & Mrs. Claus, the Snow King & Queen, and Ebeneezer Scrooge.

Also featured this year will be a snow play area, cider, hot chocolate, cookies, popcorn, strolling carolers, and performances by choirs and bands.

This event is brought to you by the Paso Robles Main Street Association and the Vine street neighbors & businesses.