PRAGA Releases Parcel Data For Water Consumption 7.28.2025

The Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority has released parcel-level water consumption data on its website: pasoroblesaga.org.

Parcel owners are encouraged to review their parcel data in the documents by locating their field ID number using the Google earth parcel data, and viewing the corresponding crop and consumptive data from this ID number.

PRAGA says this data was calculated using satellite-based EvapoTransporation (ET) methodology for agricultural users, which is calibrated by a local weather station network.

Water use for wineries were calculated by multiplying the sum of wine production by the required gallons of water per gallon of wine produced.

PRAGA will be holding a special meeting on Friday, August 1st at 10 am in the Paso Robles city council chambers to conduct a public hearing on the proposed charge.