Paso Robles City Council to Discuss Food Truck Regulations 7.28.2025

The Paso Robles city council announced they will be discussing food truck regulations in their next meeting Tuesday, August 5th at 6 pm.

The city invites the public to attend this discussion, where staff will present an overview of the current operational and permitting requirements for food trucks. The public is also encouraged to provide feedback.

Current regulations for food trucks are located in the Paso Robles municipal code, chapter 21.69.120. They are defined as “a vending vehicle selling food and/or beverages in an operable motorized coach or trailer with current department of motor vehicles registration and a current food safety permit acceptable to the San Luis Obispo county environmental health services division.”

Based on staff presentation and public discussion, the city council will review and recommend future action.