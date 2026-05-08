PRAGA To Hold Meeting For Adopting Resolution To Set Water Consumption Fee 05.08.2026

The Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority announced the hearing date for adopting its service fee.

The fee will be based on the consumption of groundwater use for water year 2025, and will be calculated by dividing the approved budget amount for PRAGA of about one million dollars by the consumed groundwater use for water year 2025. Fees will be placed on the county tax roll.

De minimis users, according to the draft proposition, will not be charged. Groundwater users are encouraged to review the data and draft plan available on PRAGA’s website, and submit an appeal, if applicable, by June 8, 2026.

The hearing date for approving the draft fee report will be held during PRAGA’s next regular meeting on May 27, 2026 in the Norris room at Centennial park.

You can attend in person, or watch online.