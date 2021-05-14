Prayer Vigil & Cruises in SLO For Benedetti 5.14.2021

In San Luis Obispo this evening, several events to honor police detective Luca Benedetti, who was gunned down Monday by a burglary suspect in San Luis Obispo.

Helping to organize some of this evenings events, Eric Gorham, who lives near Atascadero. He says there will be a couple cruises beginning at 6:15. The public is welcome to participate in any of tonight’s events culminating. The candle-light prayer vigil at 7:30 this evening at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo.

Incidentally, the Go Fund Me account for Benedetti has reached $418 thousand dollars as of 6 this morning.