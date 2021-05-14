Majestic Realty Co. at the PR Airport 5.14.2021

An open house at the Paso Robles airport yesterday afternoon for Majestic Realty company. They’re buying the Paso Robles Boys School on Airport road from the state of California. KPRL talked with senior vice president Taylor C. Talt.

Rumors have persisted that ultimately, Amazon will operate a distribution center at the site. Talt says Majestic has no agreement with anyone at this time, however, they have worked in the past with Amazon.

Yesterday’s open house was coordinated by Solterra Strategies. About 150 met with Majestic representatives during the afternoon. They flowed through the collection of conceptual drawings, talking with architects and engineers from 3:30 until 7 yesterday afternoon and evening.

Part of the long term process includes developing plans to mitigate the impacts of increased traffic on Airport road and highway 46, which Majestic will address as they develop their environmental impact report.

As Taylor Talt says, Majestic hopes to complete due diligence in the next six months. Then they will begin construction of a 1.6 million square foot industrial business park on 140 acres of the boys school property on Airport road.