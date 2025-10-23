Prescribed Burn Operations Planned For State Parks in San Luis Obispo County 10.23.2025

FINAL RLS — SLO Coast Prescribed Burn Season 2025-26

California state parks, with assistance from Cal Fire and other agencies, announced they will be making a series of prescribed burns in several state park units in San Luis Obispo county.

Burns will be occurring in Hearst San Simeon, Estero Bluffs, Morro Bay, and Montana de Oro state parks. Burns are said to start in late October, and may continue through June 2026. All burn conditions are dependent on available fire resources, weather, and air quality conditions.

During this time, here is what the public can expect, according to Cal Fire:

Some park roads, facilities, and trails near burn areas may be closed. Please visit individual park unit web pages for updated information.

Although prescribed burns produce significantly less smoke than a wildfire, traveling near burn areas may result in seeing or smelling smoke. In the unlikely event you smell smoke, reduce harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.